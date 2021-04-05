Lisk One Day Trading Volume Tops $82.29 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.39 or 0.00010832 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $815.66 million and approximately $82.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002619 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 229.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,639,918 coins and its circulating supply is 127,704,680 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

