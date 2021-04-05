Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $14.68 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $219.95 or 0.00373779 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.68 billion and $5.18 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005050 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

