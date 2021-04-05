Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0539 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $148,472.98 and $88.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,153.37 or 0.99155465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00097640 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.