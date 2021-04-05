Lition Market Cap Hits $346,896.54 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Lition coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $346,896.54 and $71,019.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.67 or 0.03617025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.91 or 0.00373493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.60 or 0.01094784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00448233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.00423577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.00330764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

