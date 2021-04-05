Livenodes Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00035215 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001474 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

