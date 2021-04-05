LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio Sells 6,276 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert P. Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $425,756.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67.

LPSN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.80. 1,006,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

