LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells $106,253.96 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Deneen Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $118,456.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.80. 1,006,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.