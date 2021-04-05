LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.93.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.42. 34,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. LivePerson has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $267,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,794 shares of company stock worth $3,914,623. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after buying an additional 411,152 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

