LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of LivePerson worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.