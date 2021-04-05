Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FDX stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.79. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

