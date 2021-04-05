Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Zoetis by 2,045.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 194,185 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

