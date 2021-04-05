Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,418,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after buying an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.54 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

