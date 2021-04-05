Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 600 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $608.58 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $621.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.80. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

