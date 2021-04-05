Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 900 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

ZBH stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

