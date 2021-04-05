Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 181.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 153,312 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 91.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $207.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

