Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. HSBC increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,510.50 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,609.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,517.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

