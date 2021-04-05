Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,580. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.