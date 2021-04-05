Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $123,432,000 after buying an additional 450,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,477,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $285,007,000 after acquiring an additional 414,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,159,000 after acquiring an additional 390,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

