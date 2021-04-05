Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,600 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $333,080,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5,435.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 159,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after buying an additional 156,545 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $242.95 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

