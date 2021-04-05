Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 300 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $507.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.01 and a 200-day moving average of $458.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.94 and a 12 month high of $512.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

