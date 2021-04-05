Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 6,300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,295,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.