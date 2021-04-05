Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 800 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,639,000 after buying an additional 101,690 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $203.62 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day moving average is $184.79.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

