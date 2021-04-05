Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO opened at $192.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

