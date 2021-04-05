Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE LEN opened at $103.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

