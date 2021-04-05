Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.02 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. CSX Co. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

