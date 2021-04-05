Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.09 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.69 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

