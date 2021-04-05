Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.18 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Square were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $229.51 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 364.31, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

