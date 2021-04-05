Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLCO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

