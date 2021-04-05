Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,051,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

AMT stock opened at $240.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average is $229.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

