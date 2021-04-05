Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.60 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $766.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $720.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.19 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

