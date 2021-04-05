Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.06 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $162.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

