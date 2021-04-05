Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.