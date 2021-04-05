Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,381,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,606,000 after acquiring an additional 139,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $372.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.