Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $283.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.84 and its 200 day moving average is $272.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

