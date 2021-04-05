Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

