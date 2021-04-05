Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $241.58 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

