Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,700 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

ALXN stock opened at $153.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

