Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,400 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,445,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 159,120 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $57.65 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

