Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.3% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 67,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.59. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $134.80 and a one year high of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.