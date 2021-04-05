Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $144.57 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

