Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 900 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $150.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.