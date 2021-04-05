Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.65.
In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
