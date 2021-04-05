Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

