Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

MCHP stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

