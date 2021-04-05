Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $225.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

