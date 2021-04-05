Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after buying an additional 984,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE PLD opened at $108.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

