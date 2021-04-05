Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 8,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.09 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

