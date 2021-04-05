LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.71% of LKQ worth $76,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.