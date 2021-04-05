Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $958,869.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001500 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,670,518 coins and its circulating supply is 21,670,506 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

