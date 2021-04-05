LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.40 million and $4,977.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003690 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

