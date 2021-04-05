LockTrip One Day Trading Volume Hits $243,748.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 81.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.05 or 0.00013673 BTC on popular exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $120.30 million and approximately $243,748.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get LockTrip alerts:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

